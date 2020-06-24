New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) PNC Infratech on Wednesday reported a 46.79 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 169 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its revenue during the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,347 crore from Rs 1,270 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For fiscal year 2019-20, PNC Infratech's consolidated PAT increased 57 per cent to Rs 550 crore.

The company said it has received completion certificates for a HAM (hybrid annuity mode) project and one EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India during FY20.

