Kishanganj, Jun 21 (PTI) A total of 389 cartons of liquor worth Rs 17 lakh have been seized from Kishanganj district in Bihar, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that a truckload of liquor consignment was to be transported to one of the districts in north Bihar, a team headed by Bahadurganj police station SHO Suman Kumar Singh intercepted the vehicle at LRP chowk and seized the cartons containing 10,000 bottles of beer, they said.

The truck driver has been arrested and sent to jail under the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anwar Javed Ansari said.

The state government had on April 5, 2016, banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor, including IMFL.

