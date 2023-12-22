New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police suspects the recent attack on a pub owner in south Delhi could be the handiwork of the notorious 'fracture gang' of Gurugram, a source said on Friday.

The gang, active in Gurugram and Greater Noida, is allegedly operated by jailed gangster Ravinder Bhati, said the police source.

The gang is quick to resort to violence if its targets refuse to acquiesce to its demands of extortion or protection money, the person said.

Sundar, 36, who owns a club in Gurugram, was brutally attacked Thursday morning by a group of men after being chased in two cars for seven kilometers from Gurugram to Delhi's Fatehpur Beri.

The group attacked him with rods and sticks and fired at his Hyundai Creta car.

Another officer said three of the suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Sundar is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS trauma centre where his condition is critical but out of danger, said an official.

"The suspects had demanded some protection money which Sundar refused to give. It is suspected that the attack was an outcome of that grudge," said the person.

