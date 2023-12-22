New Delhi, December 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration window for the Central Universities Recruitment Exam (CUREC) 2023. Originally set to conclude on December 21, the registration period has now been extended until December 26. Aspiring candidates can complete the NTA CUREC 2023 application process on the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

In order to complete the registration process, the candidates are also required to pay the application fee online by December 26.

The correction window for making changes in the forms will be available from December 27-28, 2023. Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their application form online through the correction window on the official website of NTA.

The annual exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency for filling non teaching posts as announced by Central Universities. Candidates who qualify for this exam become eligible for different posts announced by the competent authorities.

CUREC 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Navigate to the homepage and select the registration option. Complete the registration form by providing essential details such as name, email id, and contact information. Log in using the credentials generated during registration. Fill out the application form with the required details. Upload necessary documents and proceed with the fee payment. Download and retain a printout of the confirmation page for reference.

The NTA has recently declared the examination for non-teaching positions advertised by prominent central universities, including IGNOU, MGCU, and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total with 150 vacancies.

