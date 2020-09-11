Puducherry, Sep 11 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday flagged off a mobile unit to carry out campaigns in urban and rural areas on the various dos and don'ts on COVID-19.

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu, Health Secretary T Arun and Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar were among those present at the Assembly premises when the chief minister flagged off the campaign.

The mobile unit would spread awareness among the people of the various safety protocols they should observe to contain the sprea of the infection in the Union Territory, a release said.

The Chief Minister and Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao have been insisting that apart from steps initiated by the government to prevent the spread of the infection, the people have the responsibility to follow safety norms.PTI Cor SS

