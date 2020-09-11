Mumbai, September 11: Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally crossed 10 lakh-mark after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 24,886 coronavirus cases. Till now, 10,15,681 people have contracted the deadly virus in Maharashtra. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 28,724 after 393 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the western state of India. Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Pause is a 'Wake-Up Call And Shouldn't Discourage Researchers', Says WHO.

According to the state health ministry, there are currently 2,71,566 active cases. On Friday, 14, 308 patients were cured from the disease. Till date, 7,15,023 people have recovered from the deadly virus. There was one death roughly every 3 minutes and a whopping 977 new cases added every hour to the state tally. The state's recovery rate again dropped sharply from 71.96 percent to just over 70 percent.

Tweet by ANI:

The total number of #COVID19 cases in Maharashtra crosses the 10 lakh mark with 393 deaths & 24,886 fresh positive cases reported today The total no. of cases in the state is 10,15,681 including 7,15,023 discharged, 2,71,566 active cases & 28,724 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/fJuyySHAAm — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

On Friday, Maharashtra’s Pune district also reported the highest single-day spike of 4,935 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases reached 2,11,225 in Pune, according to the District Health Department. The death toll stands at 4,881 after reporting 87 new fatalities. There are 10,799 active cases in the hospital, and 2,380 are under home isolation, as per the data provided by the department. The district has conducted 84,985 tests per million so far.

Notably, Pune is the worst-hit district of the state, followed by Mumbai. In the maximum city, the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1.6 lakh mark so far. Close to 8,00 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, on Friday, India witnessed the record spike in COVID-19 cases. In the time period of 24-hours, the country reported 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths. The total COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 45,62,415. The coronavirus death toll also mounted to 76,271.

