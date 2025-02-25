Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) On Tuesday, an attempt was made by the Prayagraj Mela Authority to make the longest hand-printing painting on an 80-feet-long and 5-feet-wide wall in the Ganga Pandal located in Sector-1 of the fair area in the Mahakumbh fair.

In a statement issued here, the Mela Authority said that from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, more than 10,000 people came together and demonstrated their feelings by assimilating the spirit of unity in diversity, public participation, social harmony and integrity.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

This attempt was made in the presence of officials of the Guinness Book of World Records and within three days the process of registering it as a world record will be completed.

In the Kumbh Mela held in 2019, 7,660 people came together and created a world record in this category and this time the effort is to leave it behind and set a new record.

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

Joint Magistrate Rajapalli Jagat Sai, the nodal officer of the programme from Prayagraj Mela Authority, was present in the programme along with Judge Rishi Nath and his team from the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to Sai, eco-friendly colours were used in this programme.

This record also demonstrates the diversity and unity of the people present in the fair, as each handprint symbolizes the unique presence and contribution of an individual in the collective artwork, he said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)