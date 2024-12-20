New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The body of a premature newborn baby was recovered from the terrace of a building in Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini on Friday, police said.

"A PCR call was received at 12.12 pm at Prem Nagar Police Station reporting the presence of a newborn baby's body," said a police officer.

Upon reaching the location, the police confirmed that it was the body of a newborn female.

An initial examination suggested that the baby was not fully developed, indicating a premature birth. The body was immediately sent to a hospital, where it has been preserved for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

"An FIR has been registered under Section 94 (concealment of a birth by secretly disposing of a child's dead body) at Prem Nagar Police Station. Further investigation is underway. We are checking the nearby CCTV to identify the accused," said the police officer.

