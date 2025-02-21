New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Azim Premji's investment arm Premji Invest on Friday bought shares of nine companies, including Bharti Airtel, Jindal Steel Power and Reliance Industries, for Rs 446 crore through open market transactions.

The other six companies are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Ambuja Cements, Hindalco Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI Life Insurance.

Premji Invest through its affiliate PI Opportunities AIF V LLP purchased 5.44 lakh shares of Bharti Airtel, 9.72 lakh shares of Jindal Steel & Power, 5.70 lakh shares of Reliance Industries, 3.28 lakh shares in Infosys, according to the block deal data.

It also picked up 3.33 lakh shares of ICICI Bank, 8.13 lakh shares of Hindalco Industries, 5.14 lakh shares of Ambuja Cements, 1.09 lakh shares of APSEZ and 84,375 shares of SBI Life Insurance.

The shares were bought in the price range of Rs 477.2-1,807.15 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 446.38 crore.

Meanwhile, Tarish Investment and Trading Company, an affiliate of Hasham Investment and Trading Co offloaded the shares in nine companies.

Hasham Investment and Trading Company is engaged in rendering investment advisory services to venture capital funds registered with Sebi, while its parent Azim Premji Trustee Company's main promoter is Azim Premji himself.

On Friday, shares of Adani Ports declined 2.57 per cent to close at Rs 1,082.95 apiece, Reliance Industries fell 0.43 per cent at Rs 1,227.70, Bharti Airtel fell 0.41 per cent at Rs 1,638.40, Infosys slipped 0.46 per cent to end at Rs 1,815.15 on the BSE.

However, SBI Life Insurance's shares rose 1.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.95 per piece and Jindal Steel & Power went up 0.11 per cent to settle at Rs 879.90 apiece on the exchange.

