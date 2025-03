New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali declined by 5 per cent on-month in February due to lower vegetable and broiler prices, an arm of domestic rating agency Crisil said on Monday.

Onion, potato and tomato prices were down 7 per cent, 17 per cent and 25 per cent on-month, respectively, amid fresh arrivals, said Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis in its monthly ‘Roti Rice Rate' report.

Also, broiler prices declined by an estimated 5 per cent on-month because of lower demand amid bird flu scare in Southern India, it said.

"For the vegetarian thali, the decline was driven by lower vegetable prices, particularly of onions, tomatoes and potatoes, while for a non-vegetarian thali, the cost eased with a decrease in broiler prices," said Pushan Sharma, Director- Research, Crisil Intelligence.

On an annual basis, the cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali declined 1 per cent in February, while that of a non-vegetarian thali grew by about 6 per cent, the report said.

The on-year decline in the cost of a vegetarian thali was because of a fall in prices of tomato and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, the report said.

Tomato price declined 28 per cent on-year to Rs 23/kg in the month, from Rs 32/kg a year ago, owing to a 20 per cent increase in arrivals on-year.

The increase in the cost of a nonvegetarian thali was driven by an estimated 15 per cent on-year rise in the price of broiler. The surge in the price of broiler, which accounts for about 50 per cent of the cost of a non-vegetarian thali, is attributable to a low base of last year when the price had declined owing to excess supply.

Elevated feed cost, owing to a 6 per cent on-year rise in the price of maize, also contributed to the increase, according to RRR.

Crisil said the average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man's expenditure.

The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.

