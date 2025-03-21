New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The government on Friday said five private companies, including IFFCO, have invested Rs 300.15 crore on nano fertilisers in the last five years.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel, in her written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government is not directly involved in setting up of nano fertilisers plants.

IFFCO, Coromandel International, Meghmani Crop Nutrition, Paradeep Phosphates, and Ray Nano Science and Research Centre are five companies that have invested Rs 300.15 crore in the development and promotion of nano fertilisers in the last five years.

The minister said currently, there is no proposal to bring the production of nano fertilisers under any Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

To promote the application of nan ofertilisers, 1,094 drones were distributed to drone didis of Self Help Groups (SHGs) by 15 fertiliser companies in 2023-24, using their internal resources.

The prices of nano urea and nano DAP are fixed by the fertiliser companies, she added.

