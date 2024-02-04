Puducherry, Feb 4 (PTI) With indications that the BJP would field its nominee from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry, the Union Territory's Home Minister A Namassivayam exhorted the party workers and cadres to put in an 'united work to ensure that it emerged victorious' from the constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

Addressing the Puducherry unit's office-bearers at a consultative meeting here Saturday, Namassivayam, a senior BJP leader, said "we should put in strenuous efforts for the success of the party in the polls."

He said the high command would finalise the party's nominee and that "it is the duty of everyone in the organisation to work for the victory of the party."

"You should all put in arduous work and through self-confidence the success would emerge for the party's candidate. Whoever is the candidate fielded by the party high command it is the duty of everyone in the party to work hard and with unity for the success of the candidate," Namassivayam told the partymen at the meeting.

The BJP is a partner in the coalition ministry headed by the AINRC here.

Nirmal Kumar Surana, the BJP's election in-charge for Puducherry and the Union Territory's Home Minister and the party's local unit President S Selvaganapathy had a meeting on Saturday with Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his residence and discussed poll-related strategies.

Party sources said the Chief Minister had given his nod for the BJP fielding its candidate from the Puducherry seat.

