Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to ensure immediate payment to sugarcane growers by state's nine cooperative sugar mills for 2019-20 season.

Sugarfed, the apex body of cooperative sugar mills, has released Rs 100 crore to sugar mills for crushing season 2019-20 on the directives of the chief minister, an official release said here.

The chief minister asked Randhawa to issue directions to cooperative mills to transfer payments to the accounts of farmers without any delay.

With the release of Rs 100 crore, cooperative sugar mills will be able to clear payment of Rs 349.05 crore against the total of Rs 486.23 crore due for 2019-20 crushing season, the release said.

Payments for 2018-19 season have already been cleared by mills located at Nawanshahr, Budhewal, Morinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Ajnala, Nakodar, Bhogpur and Batala.

Randhawa has assured farmers of early clearance of balance payment for 2019-20.

He said the state government has approached Government of India for early release of payment of about Rs 60 crore as sugar export subsidy and buffer stock claim of cooperative sugar mills, so that all arrears can be settled as soon as possible.

Randhawa reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of farmers, saying that despite the decline in government revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, all possible efforts are being made to pay outstanding arrears of sugarcane farmers at the earliest.

