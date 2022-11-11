Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday said it has issued a notification regarding Rs 380 per quintal increase in sugarcane rate.

In a statement issued here, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said during the financial year 2022-23, the government increased the price of advanced quality sugarcane at Rs 380 per quintal, medium quality at Rs 370 and late quality Rs 365 per quintal.

The minister further informed that the state government's share of Rs 50 per quintal will be directly deposited in the accounts of sugarcane farmers and all sugar mills will start crushing sugarcane from November 20.

