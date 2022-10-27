Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said a no objection certificate (NOC) for the purchase and sale of a property will be issued in 15 days instead of 21 days at present.

To avoid disputes and litigations during the purchase and sale of property, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, while chairing a meeting here, decided to reduce the process of issuing NOCs from 21 days to 15 working days, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Superman Will Be 'Enormously Joyful' When He Returns to the DCEU, Says Henry Cavill.

On the suggestion of Cheema, it was also decided that the NOCs would be issued in five working days under the 'Tatkal' scheme for the convenience of NRIs and other such persons who need it in a short time.

The finance minister said that under 'Tatkal', NRIs or those persons who could not spare more time would be able to get this facility in five days by paying some extra fee.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 864 Trainee Engineers Posts at ntpc.co.in; Check Application Date and Other Details.

Meanwhile, the cabinet ministers also decided to provide login ID and password to the sub-registrars of the revenue department to check the originality of the NOC at the time of registration.

This will help in fixing the responsibility of the concerned officer in case of any registration done using a fake NOC. This would also help in expediting the process of registering criminal cases against fraud, the statement said.

In the meeting, it was also decided to issue new licenses to deed writers for the convenience of people.

Along with this, it was also asked to ensure that every deed writer should display the instructions issued by the Punjab government from time to time for the information of property sellers and buyers, and the concerned 'Tehsildars' (revenue officials) to ensure the same by conducting random inspections.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the list of all authorised colonies across the state will be published on the departmental websites of revenue, housing and local government to make people aware of the authorised and unauthorised residential colonies.

The finance minister directed the senior officials of these departments to submit suggestions for resolving other issues being faced during the property registration process in the next meeting so that immediate decisions could be made for the convenience of the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)