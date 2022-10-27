Mumbai, October 27: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has notified vacancies for Trainee Engineers in the organisation. A total of 864 trainee engineers would be recruited on the basis of their GATE 2022 score. Candidates can apply for the vacanies from tomorrow, October 28, 2022. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Sub Inspector Posts At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply.

A detailed notification has been released on the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 11, 2022.

Qualification for NTPC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates who have completed their B. Tech with no less than 65% marks (55% for reserved category) in their respective degree courses and have qualified GATE 2022 can apply for the positions.

Application/ Registration Fee NTPC Recruitment 2022:

General, EWS, and OBC candidates: Rs. 300

SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates are exempted.

Age Limit for NTPC Recruitment 2022:

An age limit of 27 years, as of the last date of application (November 11, 2022) is applicable.

Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000 – Rs. 1, 40, 000 at the basic pay of Rs. 40,000 (E1 Grade). All interested candidates can go through the detailed notification for NTPC Executive Engineer Trainee Recruitment on the NTPC website.

