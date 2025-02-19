Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G Nageswara Rao, a senior IPS officer, on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) at the Vigilance Bhawan in Mohali.

After assuming charge, Rao emphasised that the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the state government would be strictly enforced to eliminate corruption from all departments of the government.

Highlighting the need for efficiency in administration and transparency in governance, the newly appointed VB chief said that swift and thorough investigations would be conducted for all types of corruption cases.

The Punjab government had on Monday replaced senior IPS officer Varinder Kumar as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau and appointed G Nageswara Rao to the post.

Rao, a 1995-batch IPS officer, has replaced Kumar, according to an order. He was serving as the additional director general of police (provisioning) before being appointed as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau.

