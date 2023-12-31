Ludhiana (Punjab), Dec 31 (PTI) A woman has been booked for allegedly beating a nine-year-old girl with an iron rod and throwing boiling water on her in Santokh Nagar here, police said on Sunday.

In his complaint, lodged on Sunday, the girl's father said the incident took place last week, according to police.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

The case has been registered at the Daresi police station and searches are underway to apprehend the woman, they said.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Police said the complainant, Parvez Alam, and the accused stay in a building at Shivpuri in Santokh Nagar.

They are labourers and belong to Darbanga in Bihar said SHO Daresi police station Inspector Harpreet Singh.

Police said Alam has alleged that the woman came out of the building when his daughter was playing and accused her of switching on the water pump. When the girl expressed ignorance on who had switched on the pump, the woman thrashed her with an iron rod and then threw boiling water on her, they said quoting the complaint.

The girl was first admitted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said.

Singh said that the condition of girl is stated to be serious.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)