New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have published 5G, 4G and 2G network coverage maps in compliance with sector regulator Trai order, while public sector firms BSNL and MTNL are yet to publish it.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a revised regulation on service quality norms for landline, mobile and broadband in August 2024, had mandated telecom operators to publish service-wise geospatial coverage maps on their websites on where wireless voice or wireless broadband service is available for subscription by consumers.

"In a significant move to enhance transparency and empower mobile subscribers, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have published mobile network coverage maps on their websites, as per the mandate given by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)," the regulator said in a statement.

As per the details shared by Trai, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have published the coverage, while state-run BSNL and MTNL are yet to do it.

As per the regulations, the publication of mobile network coverage map was to be completed by April 1.

