New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Pune-based cybersecurity software company QuickHeal Technologies on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 12.8 crore, according to a BSE filing.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue slipped 16 per cent to Rs 51.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from about Rs 61 crore in Q1 FY23, according to the filing.

It has appointed ex-Infosys executive Vishal Salvi as its Chief Executive Officer.

Salvi is an independent director for the Data Security Council of India and served as the Chief Information Security Officer at Infosys, before joining QuickHeal Technologies this month.

