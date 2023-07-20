New Delhi, July 20: Oppo recently unveiled its latest generation of the Reno 10 series. These are the new set of 5G phones from the Chinese smartphone maker in India.

If you are considering making a new purchase and want to know about this new series, we give you all the specifications and pricing details in this write-up.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus has the best lineup of features such as a versatile camera, rapid fast charging and a powerful chip.

The phone has a 6.74-inch OLED display powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is available in 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model.

The phone has a new 64 MP periscopic telephoto portrait camera. It has a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens in the rear camera system. The front selfie camera is a 32 MP sensor that offers great natural skin tones.

The phone is available in two shades –silver grey and purple.

The Reno 10 Pro Plus comes with the user-friendly ColorOS v13.1, and an Android 13.

The phone is powered with a 4700mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charger.

It has a Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the back cover and AGC Dragontrail Star 2 in the front.

It has a USC Type C port, stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Pricing

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G price in India starts from Rs. 54,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model. Overall the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus has a robust performance and superior portrait camera, a good option for a premium phone in the mid-range pricing.

