New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Friday inaugurated 74 projects in Bihar developed by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

"R K Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, today (Friday) dedicated various CSR projects and facilities developed by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to the people of Arrah," PFC said in a statement.

The projects were inaugurated through video-conferencing by the minister in the presence of PFC Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon and PFC Director (Commercial) P K Singh, local representatives, and officers from administration of Bihar and PFC.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "I am pleased to inaugurate PFC's 74 CSR projects that will benefit various people of Bihiya, Piro and Jagdishpur blocks at Arrah District."

These projects include roads, chhath ghats, LED, solar and high-mast lights, assembly platforms, community centres, and bridges.

These projects have been built with cost of Rs 9 crore 67 lakhs.

Singh further said, "The people of Bihiya, Piro and Jagdishpur blocks will immensely benefit from the projects and these projects will bring prosperity and development to their lives. I firmly believe that together, we will take Bihar on a new path of development with a better life for our citizen."

PFC's overall development projects worth Rs 22.80 crore have been carried out in the state's Arrah district.

The blocks where these projects have come up are Piro, Bihiya, and Jagdishpur.

PFC has also contributed Rs 12 lakh for procurement and distribution of masks, sanitisation material and personal protection equipment, medical facilities and equipment in Arrah.

