Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 3,525 crore for various road works, including Rs 1,166 crore for roads in 694 villages in tribal and desert areas.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial provision of Rs 3,525 crore for more than 5,000 road development works in the state.

These works include approval of Rs 1,870 crore for the construction work of non-patchable/missing link roads in each assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Along with this, Rs 1,166 crore will be spent for 694 villages to connect villages with more than 250 populations of tribal and desert areas with asphalt roads in a phased manner.

The chief minister has also made a financial provision of Rs 488.80 crore for 1,375 works of 96 urban bodies.

It is notable that in the budget for the year 2023-24, various road development works were announced by the chief minister to strengthen the infrastructure in the state.

