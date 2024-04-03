Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Amid the Lok Sabha polls, former Congress MP from Ganganagar Shankar Pannu joined the BJP here on Wednesday.

Besides Pannu, former MLAs J P Chandelia, Nandkishore Mahariya, Shimla Devi, and several other leaders who had contested the assembly elections joined the saffron party at a programme organised at its state headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, joining committee convener Arun Chaturvedi and party's state unit vice president Narayan Panchariya welcomed these leaders into the party fold.

On this occasion, Rahatkar said that every section of the state is together to take the "victory chariot" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward.

"Youth, women, poor and farmers, all sections have faith in the policies of Prime Minister Modi," Rahatkar said.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

