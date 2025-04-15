Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Rajasthan government has sacked a RAS officer who has been absent from work since June 5, 2022, according to an official order.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Aqeel Ahmed Khan was sacked after Department of Personnel Joint Secretary Kanishka Kataria issued the order in this regard.

Khan requested voluntary retirement on March 15, 2022, upon completion of 15 years of government service. But, due to availing 18 months of leave, his 15 years of service remained short. Therefore, his request was not considered eligible for voluntary retirement, read the order.

Khan, on June 8, 2022, again requested to accept his resignation, stating that it was not possible to continue in government service due to family reasons. After that, he remained absent from service without approval.

Thereafter, the state government transferred him to Women and Child Development, Banswara, as director, but he did not take charge there. In this regard, the personnel department had issued several notices asking him to take charge.

Eventually, a notice was issued, following which Khan appeared before the Department and told that he had resigned from the service on June 5, 2022, and was doing his own business.

Last year in November, Khan once again appeared before the Department and submitted an application requesting voluntary retirement.

