Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl.

POCSO Court Special Judge Tirupati Kumar Gupta convicted Roop Singh Bairwa (33) and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said.

He said that the incident happened in April 2024. Bairwa, finding the girl alone at home, gave her some money to buy something for him. When the girl returned, he locked the room from inside and raped the girl, Mehrishi said.

The accused then threatened the girl to not tell anyone or he would kill her. The girl shared her ordeal with her mother and neighbours following which an FIR was registered.

