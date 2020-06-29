Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Rajasthan has procured a record 21.61 lakh tonnes of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) so far this fiscal despite the coronavirus pandemic, the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena said.

Despite the lockdown, the state government has broken records of previous years by purchasing 21.61 lakh tonnes of wheat so far this time in just 73 days, he said.

Also Read | 2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Crossover Launching in India on July 2, Excepted Prices, Features, Bookings & Specifications.

So far, wheat worth Rs 4,160 crore has been procured benefiting about 2.12 lakh farmers in the state, Meena added.

He said that earlier, a total of 21.55 lakh tonnes of wheat was procured at the minimum support price in 2014-15 in the state.

Also Read | Snap Spectacles 2 & Spectacles 3 Sunglasses Launched in India From Rs 14,999; to Go on Sale From July 4 via Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)