Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Mercury is likely to drop in Rajasthan by 3-5 degrees Celsius in many parts due to the effect of strong winds, weather officials said on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the weather is likely to remain dry for the next one week and relatively strong surface winds are likely to blow at a speed of 20-30 kilometers per hour in northwestern and northern Rajasthan in the next two days.

There is a strong possibility of a drop of 3-5 degree Celsius in the minimum and maximum temperature due to the effect of northern winds in the next 48 hours, it said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded in Dholpur at 41.8 degree Celsius.

