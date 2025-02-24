Rajouri/Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl suffering from toothache died after a chemist allegedly administered her some intravenous injection for pain relief in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The death of Ishrat Naaz, a resident Malhoti village in Darhal, sparked a protest by her angry relatives, who blocked the Rajouri-Thanamandi Road, demanding action against the chemist for "medical negligence", they said.

They added senior police and civil officials rushed to the spot and were persuading the protesters to disperse, with an assurance that appropriate action would be taken against the accused.

The girl's body was sent to the government medical college for post-mortem, the officials said.

