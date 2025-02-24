Delhi, February 24: In a landmark decision, the BJP-led Delhi government has given the green light for the Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented in the national capital, ensuring free medical treatment of up to INR 10 lakh for Delhi residents. Announcing the decision after her first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that Delhiites had been deprived of this benefit for years. The scheme, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide cashless treatment to economically weaker sections. It consists of two components: Health and Wellness Centers for primary care and PM Jan Arogya Yojana for secondary and tertiary hospital treatment.

With Delhi's inclusion, residents can now access top-tier medical facilities free of cost. The Ayushman Bharat scheme will cover a broad spectrum of treatments, ensuring financial security for low-income families and senior citizens. Beneficiaries can register online or visit Common Service Centers and hospitals for enrollment. The government is streamlining the process to ensure swift implementation. Those interested must complete their KYC and download the Ayushman Bharat card to avail themselves of the benefits. To learn more about the eligibility criteria and how to apply, scroll below. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Led-Cabinet Approves Implementation of Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme; Decides To Present 14 Pending CAG Reports in First Session of Assembly.

Eligibility Criteria

Ayushman Bharat provides healthcare coverage to economically weaker sections, as identified by SECC data. In Delhi, the scheme has been expanded to include senior citizens aged 70 and above, even if they do not meet income criteria. It covers secondary and tertiary healthcare expenses, including surgeries, critical illness treatment, and post-hospitalisation care. Beneficiaries can avail of cashless treatment at empanelled government and private hospitals. The scheme ensures access to quality medical services without financial burden, improving healthcare accessibility for Delhi residents. BJP President JP Nadda Thanks Delhi Government for Implementing ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ in First Cabinet Meet, Says ‘Modi’s Guarantee Means Every Guarantee Will Be Fulfilled’.

Steps to Apply for Ayushman Bharat

Visit the official website - Go to pmjay.gov.in. Check eligibility - Click on ‘Am I Eligible?’ and enter your mobile number. Verify with OTP - Enter the OTP received on your registered number. Enter details - Provide an Aadhaar number or ration card for verification. Complete KYC - Fill in the required personal details and upload the necessary documents. Download Ayushman Card - Once approved, download and print your Ayushman Bharat card.

Alternatively, residents can apply through the Ayushman App, Common Service Centers (CSCs), or designated government hospitals. The implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi marks a significant step toward accessible and affordable healthcare for millions. As the Delhi government fast-tracks the rollout, eligible residents are encouraged to apply and secure their Ayushman card for cashless medical benefits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).