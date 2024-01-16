New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Private sector DCB Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank approved the appointment of Praveen Achuthan Kutty as its Managing Director and CEO.

The appointment for a period of three years is effective from April 29, 2024, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

A meeting of the Board of Directors will be convened in due course to approve the appointment of Kutty as the MD and CEO, and subsequently, approval of the shareholders shall be obtained, it added.

Kutty has been part of the DCB Bank leadership team for the past 16 years. He, alongside the current MD and CEO and management team, played a key role to turnaround the bank.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

At present, he manages retail, SME and agri banking, the filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)