Gurugram, May 16 (PTI) A drunk cab driver rammed his vehicle into a liquor store in Sector 44 after he was reportedly denied a discount on beer, police said on Friday.

The act left one staff member of the store seriously injured, while its security guard had a narrow escape, police said.

While police took the cab driver into custody, a compromise was reached later between the offender and the liquor shop operator, due to which no case was registered in the matter, they added.

The incident took place at Shyam Wines in Sector 48 on Thursday night when the cab driver reached the store with a friend to buy beer.

After the liquor store staff refused to give any discount, the cab driver purchased three bottles of beer, which he consumed with his friend in his car, police said.

He then returned to the store and created a ruckus for not being offered a discount. As the matter escalated, the staff reportedly forced him to leave the store, they added.

However, instead of leaving the spot, the cab driver rammed his vehicle into the store, shattering its glass door.

While the store's security guard sitting near the gate had a narrow escape, one of the employees – Neeraj – suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Claiming that both sides have reached a compromise, Sunil Kumar, the operator of the liquor store, requested the police not to take any action in the matter, they said. COR PTI

