Agra (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A retired army man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a street dog with his licensed firearm in Agra and a case registered against him, police said on Monday.

CCTV camera footage of the incident has become widely circulated on social media.

The police said Hotam Singh, a resident of Saligram Vihar and a retired army personnel, shot at and injured the street dog with his licensed gun on January 19.

Alerted about the incident, an NGO team took the injured dog to a government veterinary hospital for treatment, they said.

"Based on the complaint filed by the NGO, a case has been registered at Tajganj police station and the accused, Hotam Singh, arrested," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmed said.

"His licensed firearm has been seized and a report sent for the cancellation of the gun licence," he added.

The police noted that Singh had allegedly used his firearm against animals earlier as well.

