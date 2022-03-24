Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, a retired judge of the Madras High Court was been appointed as the judicial member of the Regional Bench of the National Green Tribunal here, on Thursday.

Also Read | Apple Likely To Rebrand A15 Bionic SoC As A16 for iPhone 14 Series: Report.

According to a notification from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Justice Pushpa will hold the post for four years or till attaining the age of 67 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)