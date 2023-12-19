Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) A little row erupted at the Chintels Paradiso society here at Sector 109, when few residents chased away the labourers who had come there to barricade the housing project's Tower D in the wake of collapsing of three of its balconies.

A resident said the labourers had been sent by the builder to cordon off the access to the tower after the Sunday collapse, but some residents sent them away saying any such barricading must be monitored by the administration.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

After the row, the builder proceeded with a temporary barricading of the entire Phase I, including Tower D, with ropes.

Manoj Singh, a resident of the society, favoured the barricading saying it will only protect people from going near the unsafe tower.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

J N Yadav, Chintels India Vice President, said the barricading had been ordered by the district administration, but one or two people created a ruckus.

He said one of the objectors was a retired woman officer, who chased away the labourers, despite other residents wanting the barricading of the unsafe part.

Six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022 leading to the death of two women residents. Since then, the building site is a matter of dispute between the builder and residents.

In November, four balconies of the same unsafe tower collapsed. Three more collapsed on Sunday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)