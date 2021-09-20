Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Monday said it won four awards at the 15th Global Communication Conclave held in Goa.

The RSP won the gold award in 'Public Service Film', silver award in 'Best Use of Social Media', bronze award in 'Internal Communication Campaign' and Consolation Award in 'COVID Management in Public Sector', the company said in a statement.

Also Read | UK’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules: Fully Jabbed Indians to Be Considered ‘Unvaccinated’, Have To Undergo 10-Day Quarantine; Shashi Tharoor Calls it ‘Offensive’.

The conclave organised by the Public Relations Council of India and the Young Communicators Club was held on last Friday and Saturday.

Dhirendra Mishra, RSP General Manager in charge of personnel-works, won the 'Chanakya Award' as 'Communicator of the Year'.

Also Read | RCB 76/8 in 15.3 Overs | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Knight Riders in Total Control.

Archana Satpathy, Deputy General Manager of PR, received the ‘Ameya Award' and ‘Best Motivator Award' in the conclave, the statement said.

The coveted ‘Ameya Award' was presented to women achievers for their excellence in their respective fields.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)