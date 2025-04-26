New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments has urged the DDA to clear the pending rent payments for the over 100 residents who have already vacated their flats before asking the remaining residents to move out.

The Delhi Development Authority had earlier classified the 336-flat complex of Signature View Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar as a "dangerous building" due to structural safety concerns.

Amrendra Kumar Rakesh, president of the Signature View Apartments RWA, told PTI that a meeting was held with the DDA on Thursday to discuss the ongoing evacuation process.

During the meeting, the RWA requested that the DDA settle the pending rent dues for the vacated flats of 111 residents before proceeding with further evacuations.

Rakesh said that the DDA informed them that an authority meeting would be convened to discuss the issue.

According to Rakesh, the DDA assured that the pending rent would be paid within 20 days after that meeting.

He also claimed that the DDA will offer the remaining residents 60 days to vacate the premises. As they begin moving out, they will also receive rent payments.

However, there was no immediate response available on Rakesh's claim from DDA.

An e-tender for the demolition of the building was floated on March 17, shortly after the DDA issued standard operating procedures to help coordinate the evacuation efforts with the RWA.

In a notice dated April 15, the DDA stated that the Delhi High Court had directed all occupants to vacate between December 23, 2024, and March 23, 2025. That deadline has now passed.

In its November 2024 order, the Delhi High Court had instructed the DDA to complete the evacuation within three months and to provide rent assistance without any delay.

