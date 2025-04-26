Mumbai, April 26: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NCET Exam 2025. Candidates appearing for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 exam can check and download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. A direct link to download the NCET Admit Card 2025 is also provided below.

The NCET exam is held to secure admission into the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by selected central and state universities and institutions nationwide. The exam is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29. It is worth noting that the NTA released the exam city intimation slip for the NCET 2025 exam on April 21.

Here's the direct link to download NCET Admit Card 2025.

Steps To Download the NCET Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website of NCET at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET

On the homepage, click on the NCET Exam 2025 admit card link

Enter using your application number and date of birth

Your NCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

NCET applicants can download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth. The agency has asked candidates to read the instructions contained in the admit card carefully "This admit card is being issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. Issuance of the admit card does not imply final acceptance of eligibility, which will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process," the NTA said.

The agency also stated that any alteration or tampering with the details, photograph, signature, or other elements on the admit card will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) and dealt with according to the rules. Candidates can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email ncet@nta.ac.in if they face any difficulties downloading the admit card.

