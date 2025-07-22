New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Sampre Nutritions Ltd on Tuesday said its revenue jumped more than twofold in the first quarter of the current fiscal year on positive demand and operational efficiency.

The company reported revenue of Rs 10.87 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 4.51 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement. Its net profit zoomed manifold to Rs 70.76 lakh in Q1 FY26 from Rs 9.89 lakh in Q1 FY25.

"The financial growth and improved margins clearly illustrate our strategic initiatives, operational efficiency and financial planning," the Telangana-based firm stated.

The company also announced that its board will soon consider a proposal for a strategic fundraising initiative to support growth through QIP, preferential issue and other routes. The fundraise will strengthen the company's financial structure and support its ongoing expansion and diversification plans, it added.

Sampre Nutritions Ltd is engaged in manufacturing of confectionery items and centre-filled products. The company names multinational companies such as Mondelez India, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Reliance, and DS Group among its clients.

