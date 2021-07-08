New Delhi, July 8: Electronics company Samsung on Thursday said it has given scholarships to 544 meritorious students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools who have qualified for the Indian Institute of Technology and National Institute of Technology.

The company offers a scholarship of up to 2 lakh as part of its Samsung Star Scholar programme for expenses related to tuition, examination, hostel, and mess for one academic year and it can be renewed every year for up to 5 years, seeking to financially support less privileged students from JNV schools who qualify to these prestigious engineering colleges.

"This year the programme has granted 150 scholarships to new applicants from JNVs, of which 87 will begin their journey across different IITs and 63 at different NITs across India this year. In addition, scholarships have been renewed for the next year for 394 existing students. Recipients of renewed scholarships include 139 second-year students, 171 third-year students, 82 fourth-year students, and two fifth-year students," the company said in a statement. In its sixth year, Samsung claims that its Star Scholar programme has so far benefitted 800 JNV students. Google Tried To Quash Samsung Galaxy Store, Alleges US Lawsuit.

“As we enter the sixth year of the Star Scholar programme, we are excited to have supported these bright young talents who we wish to see as future leaders transforming the nation,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President and Head, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

The selection of first-year applicants is based on their All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main, however, to get renewal students are required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

"Samsung is adding smart classes to 80 new JNV schools, taking the total number of JNV schools in which Samsung has set up smart classes to 625, impacting close to 500,000 students. So far, over 8,000 teachers have also been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach effectively, improving the quality of teaching and building capacity at JNV schools," the statement said.

