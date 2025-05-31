New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will embark on a five-day visit to Norway and Denmark beginning June 2 to strengthen maritime ties with these two countries, an official statement said on Saturday.

The statement said the visit holds strategic importance as the minister will lead the Team India delegation comprising senior officials from the central and state governments, along with leading players from the private sector.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date: INR 3,000 May-June Payout Likely Soon for Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra, Check Full Details.

During the visit, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister will address a high-level meeting on Oceans at the 60th edition of the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo.

Sonowal will also hold bilateral meetings with his ministerial peers from Japan and Norway, and meet with leading European shipping companies, component manufacturers and technology developers.

Also Read | Key Financial Rules Changing From June 1, 2025: From Credit Cards and FD Rates to Aadhaar Card Updation, Here Are Big Finance-Related Changes Taking Place Next Month.

Sonowal will also visit the Oslo Port Authority.

While in Denmark, amongst other engagements, he will interact with the students of 'Blue MBA' at the Copenhagen Business School on the economic opportunities that India's high-growth journey presents for future managers and leaders.

Sonowal, will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB), Government of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and leading large and MSME Indian Shipyards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)