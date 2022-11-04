Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Strongly opposing the approval granted by Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) for GM mustard environmental release, citizens' resistance platform Sarson Satyagraha on Friday said it will harm the environment and human health.

"What has happened with regard to GM mustard approval followed worse regulatory procedures than even Bt brinjal, which was shameful in the way GEAC hastily gave a green signal.

"We know about the fate of Bt brinjal subsequently, when it had to be placed on an indefinite moratorium and how it never underwent a single additional study in India to prove its safety," according to the platform that includes a group of NGOs, activists and farmers.

It falls upon us to present the scientific evidence to the citizens that GM mustard has not been tested as a herbicide tolerant crop and limited testing has been done with regard to its safety as well as efficacy, Mohini Mohan Mishra of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh told reporters at a virtual press conference.

GM mustard has not been proven to have any yield advantage for it to be granted an "environmental release" permission, Mishra said, adding the commercial cultivation could in fact lower India's productivity if it ends up being sown in large areas.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee under the Union Environment Ministry has recommended the environmental release of genetically modified mustard which, according to experts, paves the way for its commercial cultivation.

The move comes amid opposition from green groups which say commercial cultivation of GM mustard could have an adverse impact on human health and food security.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the government to maintain the status quo on the matter, and not allow any GM mustard planting until the matter is heard on November 10.

