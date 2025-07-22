New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Hospitality firm Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which operates luxury hotel chain under 'The Leela' brand, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.7 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.99 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Schloss Bangalore Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 274.79 crore against Rs 228.24 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's total expenses were higher at Rs 173.36 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 161.9 crore a year ago.

Schloss Bangalore CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar said it was supported by a 20 per cent year-on-year RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth, with market share gains that outpaced the luxury hospitality sector.

The company said growth was further supported by a rise in bookings through direct channels - especially at resort locations - along with strong demand in MICE and F&B verticals.

On the way ahead, Bhatnagar said, "We are entering a defining phase of growth with eight hotels under development, including our strategic expansion into Mumbai through a landmark mixed-use development in BKC, featuring a 250-key ultra-luxury hotel, complementing the 63 high-end serviced apartments under development near Mumbai International Airport".

The Leela currently operates 13 properties with 3,544 keys across 11 cities in India, comprising five owned, seven managed, and one franchised hotel.

