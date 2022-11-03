New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8.73 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

Total income rose to Rs 425.86 crore in the quarter from Rs 305.14 crore earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)