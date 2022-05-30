Puducherry May 30 (PTI) Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam said on Monday that all government and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal would re-open on June 23 for classes I to X and XII. As for class XI, an announcment would be made later, he said.

Also Read | Amazon To Open New Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre in India: Report.

Talking to reporters at the Directorate of School Education here, the Minister said the schools would have a holiday on Saturdays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)