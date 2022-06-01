New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi imposed Rs 28 lakh fine on 5 entities for indulging in the manipulation of financial statements of Coral Hub Limited (CHL).

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation on receiving a complaint alleging that the revenues and profit of CHL were artificial and fabricated for the period April 2008 to June 2010.

The regulator found that the books of account of the company did not reflect the correct figures for the sales and profits made by the firm.

In addition, CHL had published false, inflated sales and misleading financial results during the FY 2008-09 and 2009-10 and thereby it has misrepresented its financial statement to its shareholders and the public in general, Sebi said in an order passed on Tuesday.

Through such acts, they violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules.

In another order, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on 13 entities for the disclosure lapses in 2019 in the matter of Art Nirman Ltd (ANL).

Pursuant to the conversion of warrants into equity shares, promoters and PACs (persons acting in concert) of ANL increased their stakeholding from 46 per cent to 62 per cent and further increased it to 72.65 per cent in two tranches.

As per the order, they were required to make a public announcement for an open offer on the same day on which they exercised their option to convert the warrants into equity shares.

However, they did not make a public announcement of an open offer. Therefore, they flouted the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.

Besides the open offer violations, the acquisitions by the promoters also triggered the disclosures for holding more than 5 per cent or change in shareholding exceeding 2 per cent thereby violated the SAST norms, Sebi said.

Apart from promoter entities, the other entities also violated provisions of SAST rules by making delayed disclosures, it added.

In another order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh on 9 entities for indulging in manipulating the share price of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.

