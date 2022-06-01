Many private and public sector banks in India will have up to eight holidays in June 2022, of these two are under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining six are weekend leaves - Sundays and second and fourth Saturday.

Different states and cities may see different holidays. Banks in India generally remain open on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Father's Day, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Environment Day; Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Pride Month 2022 Date, Theme and Meaning: Know History, Significance, Events and Activities To Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community

Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut in Shillong on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti on June 2.

Banks will remain shut on June 5, 11, 12, 19, 25 and 26 on account of second and fourth Saturdays, and on Sundays apart from June 2 and 15.

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

Apart from this, there are six weekend leaves where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday

