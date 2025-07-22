Srinagar, Jul 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the security arrangements and facilities provided to the Amarnath pilgrims have been constantly improved over the past three to four years.

Sinha during a visit to Nunwan Base Camp in the Pahalgam area, told PTI Videos that the feedback received from the pilgrims showed that over 96 per cent of the devotees were happy with arrangements made by the concerned officials and organisations.

"I was in Baltal the day before yesterday. In the last three to four years, the security of the pilgrims and other facilities (for them) has been getting better every year. Those who are ensuring the arrangements are doing their best and doing it with devotion," he said.

"We want the pilgrims to take back happy memories. There is an atmosphere of festivities everywhere," he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the large number of pilgrims coming for the yatra, the LG said he expects more to come over the remaining days.

"I had said that the success of the Amarnath Yatra this year will boost tourism in Kashmir. So far, around 3.45 lakh have had 'darshan' and we are hoping that more people will come," he said.

