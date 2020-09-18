Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver allegedly attempted to set himself ablaze near the Telangana Chief Minister's camp office-cum-official residence here on Friday, raising issues of jobs and housing, but alert police foiled it. As he doused himself in diesel, the police personnel present splashed water on him and removed him from the spot, police said.

The man told TV channels that he was protesting against non-fulfillment of promises on jobs and housing made for separate Telangana.

Police said he had made a similarsuicide attempt near the state assembly some years ago.

