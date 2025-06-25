New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India have signed an MoU to promote India's digital services exports and strengthen the global presence of Indian digital businesses, a statement said on Wednesday.

The partnership will promote international market access, address trade-related policy challenges, and build export readiness for India's emerging digital sectors, the statement said.

The collaboration aims to align institutional efforts in shaping India's leadership in global digital trade, it added.

SEPC has been set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The MoU envisions the establishment of joint working groups with government ministries and regulators concerned to address trade-related bottlenecks faced by digital services exporters.

SEPC Director General Abhay Sinha said, “India's digital sector holds immense potential in the global services economy. Through this partnership with IAMAI, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for digital enterprises to grow their international footprint and benefit from structured policy and trade support.”

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) President Dr. Subho Ray stated that the two entities will focus on promoting key high-potential verticals, including AdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, SaaS, Digital Entertainment, Edutech, Agri Summit, and Cross-Border E-commerce.

